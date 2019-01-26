Accuweather Forecast: Cool and partly cloudy

It's a partly cloudy night with lows dropping into the low and upper 40s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Sunday is a carbon copy forecast of Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s under hazy sunshine.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 62
San Francisco 65
Oakland 68
San Jose 66
Concord 63
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s
Monday:
Hazy sunshine and mild temps with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia