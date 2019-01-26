WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Cool and partly cloudy

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a partly cloudy night with lows dropping into the low and upper 40s. Sunday is a carbon copy forecast of Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s under hazy sunshine.

It's a partly cloudy night with lows dropping into the low and upper 40s.


VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Sunday is a carbon copy forecast of Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s under hazy sunshine.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 62
San Francisco 65
Oakland 68
San Jose 66
Concord 63

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s

Monday:
Hazy sunshine and mild temps with highs in the mid to upper 60s.


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Water from Alamere Falls flows into Pacific Ocean
Don't go chasing waterfalls? ABC7 News did and look what we found in the North Bay
PHOTOS: Bay Area stargazers share photos of super blood wolf moon
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH AT 5 P.M.: Warriors take on Celtics on ABC7
Something has to give as Warriors, Celtics tangle
Federal workers relieved shutdown is over, but wonder when they'll be paid
Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for suspect
E-scooter accidents: Most injured riders not wearing helmets, study finds
Golden Gate Bridge's concrete foundations to be inspected
Person found dead inside bathroom at San Leandro BART station
Man shot, killed near SJSU campus
Show More
Stanford track team escapes burning bus in Seattle
Measles outbreak grows in northwest US, 31 cases reported
Brooklyn man quits job, comes forward as $298M Powerball winner
Officer charged in Russian roulette-style killing of fellow cop
Federal workers protest at Oakland airport
More News