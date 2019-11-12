AccuWeather forecast: Cool and partly foggy

Some patchy fog along the Coast tonight with mainly clear skies elsewhere. Lows drop into the mid-40s to mid-50s.
Tuesday is another sunny and mild day in the Bay Area with highs in the low 60s to upper 70s.
Temperatures
Santa Rosa 77
San Francisco 69
Oakland 74
San Jose 76
Concord 79
Coast:
Tonight: Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Lower to Upper 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Wednesday:
Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the low 60s to mid 70s.
