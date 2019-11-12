Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cool and partly foggy

Some patchy fog along the Coast tonight with mainly clear skies elsewhere. Lows drop into the mid-40s to mid-50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tuesday is another sunny and mild day in the Bay Area with highs in the low 60s to upper 70s.

Temperatures
Santa Rosa 77
San Francisco 69
Oakland 74
San Jose 76
Concord 79

Coast:
Tonight: Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Lower to Upper 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Wednesday:
Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the low 60s to mid 70s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
