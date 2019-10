AccuWeather forecast: Cool & windy tonight, high fire danger continues

Temperatures:

Looking ahead to Wednesday:

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool to chilly, with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 30s in some inland locations, and low to mid-40s near the coast and bay.Tomorrow will be sunny and breezy early, but winds will become gusty by midday.As a result of the dry, intensifying wind gusts, a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger will be in effect for the Bay Area from tomorrow morning to Wednesday afternoon. Spare the Air Alert for poor air quality today.During this time, wind gusts may be as strong as 60 miles per hour at their peak. Winds are expected to weaken significantly by Wednesday evening, and the remainder of the week will bring sunny, mild, and calm days.Concord:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:Santa Rosa:Tonight: Mostly Clear Early/A Few Clouds LaterLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny & BreezyHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTonight: Clear & CoolLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & Breezy to WindyHighs: Low 70sTonight: Clear & CoolLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny & WindyHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Mid 30sTomorrow: Sunny & WindyHighs: Mid 70sTonight: Clear & CoolLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & Breezy to WindyHighs: Low 70sTonight: Clear & Cool to ChillyLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny & Breezy to WindyHighs: Low to Mid 70sWinday AM/Then Sunny & BreezyHighs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 70s Inland