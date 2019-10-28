AccuWeather forecast: Cool & windy tonight, high fire danger continues

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool to chilly, with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 30s in some inland locations, and low to mid-40s near the coast and bay.
Tomorrow will be sunny and breezy early, but winds will become gusty by midday.
As a result of the dry, intensifying wind gusts, a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger will be in effect for the Bay Area from tomorrow morning to Wednesday afternoon.
Spare the Air Alert for poor air quality today.
During this time, wind gusts may be as strong as 60 miles per hour at their peak. Winds are expected to weaken significantly by Wednesday evening, and the remainder of the week will bring sunny, mild, and calm days.
Temperatures:
Concord: 74
Oakland: 71
Redwood City: 71
San Francisco: 66
San Jose: 72
Santa Rosa: 75
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear Early/A Few Clouds Later
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy to Windy
Highs: Low 70s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Windy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Windy
Highs: Mid 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy to Windy
Highs: Low 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool to Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy to Windy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Winday AM/Then Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 70s Inland
