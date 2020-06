AccuWeather forecast: Cool, breezy next few days

Temperatures:

It's Friday and we are flipping the script!Hope you slept better with the cooler temperatures. Under a clear to partly cloudy sky we dip into the upper 40s to upper 50s during the morning commute.Our sky becomes full of cool breezes from the ocean this afternoon. Highs tank up to 20-25 degrees in our Inland neighborhoods. Expect upper 50s along the Coast to near 80 Inland.An approaching cold front increases clouds tonight and our chances of light rain in our hills to scattered light showers elsewhere. If you receive some wet weather expect a few hundredths on an inch, not much.Wind machine keeps cranking all weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon with below average high temperatures in the 50s to 70s from Coast to Inland.Summer warmth returns for a couple days next week.Concord: 78/55Fremont: 72/56Oakland: 68/55Redwood City: 72/52San Francisco: 63/54San Jose: 76/55San Rafael: 74/52Santa Rosa: 82/51TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 58 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Light RainLows: 50 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 74 - 82 Degrees (south to north)TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers PossibleLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 66 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers PossibleLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 74 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers PossibleLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 66 - 72 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers PossibleLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 72 - 77 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers PossibleLows: 50 - 55 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now