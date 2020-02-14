Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cool, breezy next few days

It's Friday and we are flipping the script!

Hope you slept better with the cooler temperatures. Under a clear to partly cloudy sky we dip into the upper 40s to upper 50s during the morning commute.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

Our sky becomes full of cool breezes from the ocean this afternoon. Highs tank up to 20-25 degrees in our Inland neighborhoods. Expect upper 50s along the Coast to near 80 Inland.

An approaching cold front increases clouds tonight and our chances of light rain in our hills to scattered light showers elsewhere. If you receive some wet weather expect a few hundredths on an inch, not much.

Weekend and Beyond:
Wind machine keeps cranking all weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon with below average high temperatures in the 50s to 70s from Coast to Inland.

Summer warmth returns for a couple days next week.

Temperatures:
Concord: 78/55
Fremont: 72/56
Oakland: 68/55
Redwood City: 72/52
San Francisco: 63/54
San Jose: 76/55
San Rafael: 74/52
Santa Rosa: 82/51

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Light Rain
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 74 - 82 Degrees (south to north)
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Possible
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 66 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Possible
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 74 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Possible
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 66 - 72 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Possible
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 72 - 77 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Possible
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another huge blow to US workers expected in May jobs report
Buffalo police video results in 2 officers suspended
George Floyd Bay Area live updates: SF to redirect funds from police to support African Americans
San Jose fires: At least one person detained, fires at 90 acres
Car Caravan for Justice honks its way through San Francisco streets
Fremont mayor addresses refusal to kneel, as hundreds march to police HQ
UCSF health care workers join San Francisco protest for George Floyd
Show More
Man's expletive-laden tirade over Black Lives Matter chalk art caught on camera in Bay Area
Walnut Creek protests: Police explain use of curfew, tear gas
How to live without a paycheck
SJPD chief says officers 'endured an onslaught of violence'
Young, black Bay Area residents react to the killing of George Floyd
More TOP STORIES News