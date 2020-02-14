AccuWeather forecast: Cool, breezy next few days

It's Friday and we are flipping the script!
Hope you slept better with the cooler temperatures. Under a clear to partly cloudy sky we dip into the upper 40s to upper 50s during the morning commute.
Our sky becomes full of cool breezes from the ocean this afternoon. Highs tank up to 20-25 degrees in our Inland neighborhoods. Expect upper 50s along the Coast to near 80 Inland.
An approaching cold front increases clouds tonight and our chances of light rain in our hills to scattered light showers elsewhere. If you receive some wet weather expect a few hundredths on an inch, not much.
Weekend and Beyond:
Wind machine keeps cranking all weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon with below average high temperatures in the 50s to 70s from Coast to Inland.
Summer warmth returns for a couple days next week.
Temperatures:
Concord: 78/55
Fremont: 72/56
Oakland: 68/55
Redwood City: 72/52
San Francisco: 63/54
San Jose: 76/55
San Rafael: 74/52
Santa Rosa: 82/51
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Light Rain
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 74 - 82 Degrees (south to north)
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Possible
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 66 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Possible
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 74 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Possible
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 66 - 72 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Possible
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 72 - 77 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Possible
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
