AccuWeather forecast: Cool, clear conditions ahead

Tonight will be clear and cool, with overnight lows in the low 40s inland, mid to upper 40s near the coast and bay.
Tomorrow will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from near 70 at the coast to low 80s inland. Sunday and Monday will also be bright and mild, with high temperatures only slightly cooler than tomorrow's highs, but the middle of next week will bring increasing clouds and a cooler, more fall-like pattern.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Near 80 Inland
Temperatures:
Concord: 83
Oakland: 76
Redwood City: 79
San Francisco: 72
San Jose: 81
Santa Rosa: 83
Coast
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 70
East Bay
Tonight: Clear and Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 80s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
