Accuweather Forecast: Cool, cloudy evening, rain tomorrow

Under a cloudy sky, lows drop into the mid 40s to mid 50s. A light sprinkle is expected in the North Bay. Sunday features our next storm arriving which ranks a 2, a moderate storm on the Storm Impact Scale. The heaviest rain and strongest winds Sunday are expected between 1:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Rainfall will be between .50" - 1" along with wind gusts 20 - 40mph is expected. Dangerous surf will also crash along our shoreline leading to a High Surf Warning for Sunday. Waves could exceed 20 feet along our coastline creating dangerous surf and rip currents. Highs range for the upper 50s to lower 60s.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: CloudyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Rain and WindHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: Light ShowerLows: Upper 40s to Lower 50sTomorrow: Rain and WindHighs: Upper 50sTonight: CloudyLows: Lower 50sTomorrow: Rain and WindHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTonight: CloudyLows: Upper 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Rain and WindHighs: Lower 60sTonight: CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Rain and WindHighs: Lower 60sTonight: CloudyLows: Mid 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Rain and WindHighs: Lower 60sPartly sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.