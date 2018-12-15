WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Cool, cloudy evening, rain tomorrow

Under a cloudy sky, lows drop into the mid 40s to mid 50s. A light sprinkle is expected in the North Bay. Sunday features our next storm arriving which ranks a 2, a moderate storm on the Storm Impact Scale.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The heaviest rain and strongest winds Sunday are expected between 1:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Rainfall will be between .50" - 1" along with wind gusts 20 - 40mph is expected. Dangerous surf will also crash along our shoreline leading to a High Surf Warning for Sunday. Waves could exceed 20 feet along our coastline creating dangerous surf and rip currents. Highs range for the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 56
San Francisco 54
Oakland 55
San Jose 56
Concord 56

Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rain and Wind
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Light Shower
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Rain and Wind
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Rain and Wind
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rain and Wind
Highs: Lower 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rain and Wind
Highs: Lower 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rain and Wind
Highs: Lower 60s

Looking ahead to Monday:
Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

