Accuweather Forecast: Cool evening accompanied by patchy fog

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with patchy fog in some inland valleys and near the coast. Overnight lows will mainly be in the low to mid 40s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with increasing high clouds. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to mid and upper 60s inland. Light to moderate rain will arrive Tuesday morning in the North Bay, and it will spread southward and eastward during the afternoon and evening. This first in a series of midweek storms will rank "1" on the Storm Impact Scale. A stronger storm will move in early Wednesday, and it will intensify overnight into Thursday. We can expect steadier, heavier rain Wednesday and Thursday, accompanied by strong, gusty wind. Partial clearing is likely on Friday, although showers may linger into Friday morning.
Temperatures:
Concord 65
Oakland 65
Redwood City 66
San Francisco 65
San Jose 67
Santa Rosa 66
MAP: Current Bay Area Air Quality Conditions
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Coast:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Looking ahead to Tuesday:
Rain--Light to Moderate
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Low 60s Inland
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!