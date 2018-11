Accuweather Forecast: Cool evening accompanied by patchy fog

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with patchy fog in some inland valleys and near the coast. Overnight lows will mainly be in the low to mid 40s.Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with increasing high clouds. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to mid and upper 60s inland. Light to moderate rain will arrive Tuesday morning in the North Bay, and it will spread southward and eastward during the afternoon and evening. This first in a series of midweek storms will rank "1" on the Storm Impact Scale. A stronger storm will move in early Wednesday, and it will intensify overnight into Thursday. We can expect steadier, heavier rain Wednesday and Thursday, accompanied by strong, gusty wind. Partial clearing is likely on Friday, although showers may linger into Friday morning.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Tonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy FogLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy FogLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy FogLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 60sRain--Light to ModerateHighs: Near 60 Coast to Low 60s Inland