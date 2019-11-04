Tonight is a clear night and cool temps with lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Monday is another sunny and mild day. You'll notice our dry air continues. Highs range from the mid 60s to lower 80s.
Santa Rosa 81
San Francisco 71
Oakland 75
San Jose 78
Concord 79
Monday:
Sunny skies.
Highs: 64-80.
Coast:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 80s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Lower 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 70s to Lower 80s
Tuesday:
Much of the same with our sunny and mild pattern continuing; highs hit the mid 60s to lower 80s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Cool evening, and sunny, mild Monday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News