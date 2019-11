AccuWeather forecast: Cool evening, and sunny, mild Monday

Monday:

Tonight is a clear night and cool temps with lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.Monday is another sunny and mild day. You'll notice our dry air continues. Highs range from the mid 60s to lower 80s.Santa Rosa 81San Francisco 71Oakland 75San Jose 78Concord 79Sunny skies.Highs: 64-80.Tonight: Clear SkiesLows: Lower 40s to Lower 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid 70s to Lower 80sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 70s to Lower 80sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Lower 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Low 70s to Lower 80sMuch of the same with our sunny and mild pattern continuing; highs hit the mid 60s to lower 80s.