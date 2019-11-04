Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cool evening, and sunny, mild Monday

Tonight is a clear night and cool temps with lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Monday is another sunny and mild day. You'll notice our dry air continues. Highs range from the mid 60s to lower 80s.

Santa Rosa 81
San Francisco 71
Oakland 75
San Jose 78
Concord 79

Monday:
Sunny skies.
Highs: 64-80.

Coast:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 80s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Lower 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 70s to Lower 80s

Tuesday:
Much of the same with our sunny and mild pattern continuing; highs hit the mid 60s to lower 80s.

