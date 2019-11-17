Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cool evening with patchy fog

Coastal clouds with patchy fog around the Bay shoreline tonight. Lows drop into the low 40s to low 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Sunday is a warmer finish to the weekend. Under sunny skies highs range from the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Temperatures
Santa Rosa 80
San Francisco 70
Oakland 73
San Jose 75
Concord 76

Coast:
Tonight: Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Monday:
Our mild and sunny pattern continues with highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

