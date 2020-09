AccuWeather forecast: Cool last night of summer with patchy fog near coast

Today's highs

Tonight will be mainly clear inland with passing high clouds, while patchy fog will develop near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the upper 50s to near 60.The Autumnal Equinox occurs at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, marking the beginning of fall.Tuesday will feature hazy sunshine with breezy conditions near the coast, and highs will range from mid-60s at the coast to mid-80s inland.This mild pattern will continue for the remainder the week, followed by a sharp, summerlike warm up over the weekend.Santa Rosa 83San Francisco 68Oakland 72San Jose 77Concord 85Tonight: Patchy Fog & Passing High CloudsLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: Lower to Mid 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Near 60Tomorrow: Hazy SunshineHighs: Lower 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Lower 60sTomorrow: Hazy SunshineHighs: Lower to Mid 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Lower to Mid 50sTomorrow:Hazy SunshineHighs: Lower 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Near 60Tomorrow:Hazy SunshineHighs: Lower 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Hazy SunshineHighs: Mid 70s to Mid 80sSunny & MildHighs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 80s InlandDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now