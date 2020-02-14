AccuWeather forecast: Cool last night of summer with patchy fog near coast

Tonight will be mainly clear inland with passing high clouds, while patchy fog will develop near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the upper 50s to near 60.
The Autumnal Equinox occurs at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, marking the beginning of fall.
Tuesday will feature hazy sunshine with breezy conditions near the coast, and highs will range from mid-60s at the coast to mid-80s inland.
This mild pattern will continue for the remainder the week, followed by a sharp, summerlike warm up over the weekend.
Today's highs
Santa Rosa 83
San Francisco 68
Oakland 72
San Jose 77
Concord 85
Coast:
Tonight: Patchy Fog & Passing High Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Lower to Mid 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Lower 70s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Lower to Mid 80s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Lower to Mid 50s
Tomorrow:Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Lower 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow:Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Lower 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s
Wednesday:
Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 80s Inland
