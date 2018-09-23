WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Cool night into a sunny start to the week

Expect a clear night on the way as we head into Monday. Lows drop into the mid 40s to mid 50s. Monday is a sunny day from start to finish. Warmer air will also arrive creating highs in the mid 60s to low 90s in our hottest spots Inland.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 87
San Francisco 69
Oakland 78
San Jose 85
Concord 92

Coast
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

Inland
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 90s

North Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 80s to Low 90s

Tuesday:
Our warm pattern continues with highs in the upper 60s to mid 90s under sunny skies.

