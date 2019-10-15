Tonight will be clear inland, with patchy low clouds near the coast. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to low 80s inland.
A slightly cooler pattern will develop on Wednesday and continue into the weekend.
During this time, days will be mostly sunny and breezy, with afternoon temperatures ranging from low 60s at the coast to mid 70s inland.
Temperatures:
Concord 81
Oakland 73
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 68
San Jose 79
Santa Rosa 81
Coast:
Tonight: A Few Low Clouds
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Coold
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Looking ahead to Wednesday::
Mostly Sunny, Breezy, & Cooler
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Upper 70s Inland
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Cool night, sunny and mild Tuesday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News