AccuWeather forecast: Cool night, sunny and mild Tuesday

Tonight will be clear inland, with patchy low clouds near the coast. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to low 80s inland.

A slightly cooler pattern will develop on Wednesday and continue into the weekend.

During this time, days will be mostly sunny and breezy, with afternoon temperatures ranging from low 60s at the coast to mid 70s inland.

Temperatures:
Concord 81
Oakland 73
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 68
San Jose 79
Santa Rosa 81

Coast:
Tonight: A Few Low Clouds
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Coold
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Looking ahead to Wednesday::
Mostly Sunny, Breezy, & Cooler
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Upper 70s Inland

