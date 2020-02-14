Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cool nights and warm days to continue

Tonight will be mostly clear with breezy conditions near the coast and over the hills.

Overnight lows will be mainly in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be another sunny and mild day, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to near 80 degrees inland.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Thursday will be mostly sunny with just a few clouds mixing in, and slightly cooler than tomorrow, with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to mid 70s inland.

Increasing clouds with further cooling will occur as the weekend approaches, and there is a chance of showers late Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 78
San Francisco 67
Oakland 72
San Jose 80
Concord 80

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Breezy, & Slightly Cooler
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Near 80

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s to Around 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Near 80

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Around 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Near 80

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Kaiser wants elderly COVID-19 patient back in nursing home with outbreak
Coronavirus relief checks won't have to be repaid, feds say
Newsom unveils plan to reopen California amid COVID-19 crisis
When will CA schools reopen? Newsom has some ideas
Stephen Curry launches COVID-19 resource page
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
UCSF ER doctor explains when to wear a face mask
Show More
East Bay lacrosse team generates innovative ideas to stay connected amid coronavirus pandemic
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Some doctors 'cautious' about calling chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine 'game changers'
Here's why availability changes daily for COVID-19 antibody test
Video shows hundreds watching massive sideshow in Sacramento
More TOP STORIES News