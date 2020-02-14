AccuWeather forecast: Cool nights and warm days to continue

Tonight will be mostly clear with breezy conditions near the coast and over the hills.
Overnight lows will be mainly in the upper 40s.
Tomorrow will be another sunny and mild day, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to near 80 degrees inland.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with just a few clouds mixing in, and slightly cooler than tomorrow, with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to mid 70s inland.
Increasing clouds with further cooling will occur as the weekend approaches, and there is a chance of showers late Sunday into Monday.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 78
San Francisco 67
Oakland 72
San Jose 80
Concord 80
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Breezy, & Slightly Cooler
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Near 80
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s to Around 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Near 80
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Around 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Near 80
