AccuWeather Forecast: Cool overnight with mild days ahead

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tonight will be mostly clear and comfortably cool near the bay and inland, but areas of fog will form along the coastline.


VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow will be another sunny and mild day, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to low 80s inland. Dry, mild-to-warm days will continue into the weekend, followed by a cooler pattern early next week.

Temperatures:
Concord 82
Oakland 75
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 69
San Jose 79
Santa Rosa 81

Coast
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

Inland
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 80s

North Bay
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Thursday:
Mostly Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 80s Inland

