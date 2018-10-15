AccuWeather Forecast: Cool overnight with mild, dry days ahead

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tonight will be clear and cool in most areas, chilly in the inland valleys. Lows will range from low 40s in the North Bay Valleys to upper 40s near the coast and bay. Tomorrow will be sunny and mild with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to low 80s inland. We can expect more sunny, mild, and dry days for the remainder of the week, with very little change in the high temperature range.
RED FLAG WARNING: Today until 12 p.m.
Overnight conditions will be generally cool; and, although fire danger has diminished as winds have become calmer, this week's dry and mild pattern still presents fire concerns.
Temperatures:
Concord 82
Oakland 76
Redwood City 77
San Francisco 71
San Jose 79
Santa Rosa 83
Coast
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
Inland
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 80s
North Bay
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Wednesday:
Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Low 80s Inland
