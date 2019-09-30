Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Cool, partly cloudy tonight

Tonight is another cool night across the Bay Area. Under a mix of stars and clouds lows drop into the upper 30s to lower 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Monday begins with a fair amount of cloud cover. Sunnier skies prevail in the afternoon. It is a cool fall afternoon with highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 70
San Francisco: 63
Oakland: 68
San Jose: 69
Concord: 70

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Low to Upper 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 60s

Tuesday:
Expect sunny skies with highs in the low 60s to mid 70s.

