AccuWeather Forecast: Cool pattern expected until Wednesday

Tonight we can expect increasing areas of low clouds and fog, especially near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the upper 50s.




Tomorrow will begin with lingering low clouds near the coast and bay, followed by increasingly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to mid and upper 80s inland.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A sunnier and much warmer pattern will begin on Wednesday and continue through the weekend.

During that time, afternoon highs will range from upper 60s at the coast to mid-80s near the bay to mid and upper 90s inland.

The weekend is shaping up to be great for the beach and other outdoor activities, unless the inland heat becomes excessive, which is a possibility in our farthest inland communities.

Temperatures:
Concord 86
Oakland 73
Redwood City 78
San Francisco 67
San Jose 79
Santa Rosa 82

Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: AM Low Clouds/Partly Sunny Afternoon
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Sunny & Much Warmer
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to Mid 90s Inland

