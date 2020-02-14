Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cool temperatures Sunday with warming trend this week

Today should be the coolest day of the week as temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s inland with very gusty winds at the coast.

Winds will gust to about 35 MPH mainly along the shoreline and coastal gaps.

By tomorrow the onshore flow will weaken as high pressure begins to build into the west coast, beginning out warming trend.




Highs will peak one again in the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame but only into the lower 90s inland.

As temps cool by the end of the week, highs will drop more than 10 degrees in some spots.

Breezy winds most of the week will keep fire danger critical region wide.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 73
Concord 74
San Francisco 65
Oakland 70
San Jose 70

Coast:
Today: Sunny with gusty north west winds up to 35 MPH
Highs: 62-65
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Lower 50s.

North Bay:
Today: Sunny & breezy
Highs: Lower 70s.
Tonight: Clear
Lows: 45-50

East Bay:
Today: Sunny & breezy
Highs: Near 70
Tonight: Clear
Lows: 50-54

East Bay Valleys:
Today: Sunny & breezy
Highs: 71-75
Tonight: Clear
Lows: 49-52

Peninsula:
Today:Sunny but windy
Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Tonight: Clear with temperatures dropping to near 50

South Bay:
Today: Sunny & breezy
Highs: Near 70
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Upper 40s.
Monday:
Monday: Lighter winds, warmer. Highs: 62-86.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy killed, 2 officers injured after ambush in Santa Cruz Co., sheriff says
Man shot, killed, woman injured in officer-involved shooting in Oakland
Quail Fire now 1,400 acres, evacuations underway in Solano County
Brush fire near Concord burns 100 acres, now contained, CAL FIRE says
SF's Golden Gate Bridge 'sings' during high winds
George Floyd Protest: Thousands march across Golden Gate Bridge
George Floyd remembered, honored at NC service
Show More
Watch George Floyd protests live: Demonstrations, briefings planned in San Francisco Bay Area
George Floyd live updates: Several protests held across Bay Area
Man who trains SJ police about bias severely hurt by riot gun during protest
2 Buffalo officers face criminal charges in shoving of 75-year-old
BBQ restaurant owner's shooting raises questions on police tactics
More TOP STORIES News