AccuWeather forecast: Cool temperatures Sunday with warming trend this week

Today should be the coolest day of the week as temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s inland with very gusty winds at the coast.Winds will gust to about 35 MPH mainly along the shoreline and coastal gaps.By tomorrow the onshore flow will weaken as high pressure begins to build into the west coast, beginning out warming trend.Highs will peak one again in the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame but only into the lower 90s inland.As temps cool by the end of the week, highs will drop more than 10 degrees in some spots.Breezy winds most of the week will keep fire danger critical region wide.Santa Rosa 73Concord 74San Francisco 65Oakland 70San Jose 70Today: Sunny with gusty north west winds up to 35 MPHHighs: 62-65Tonight: ClearLows: Lower 50s.Today: Sunny & breezyHighs: Lower 70s.Tonight: ClearLows: 45-50Today: Sunny & breezyHighs: Near 70Tonight: ClearLows: 50-54Today: Sunny & breezyHighs: 71-75Tonight: ClearLows: 49-52Today:Sunny but windyHighs: Mid to upper 60sTonight: Clear with temperatures dropping to near 50Today: Sunny & breezyHighs: Near 70Tonight: ClearLows: Upper 40s.Monday: Lighter winds, warmer. Highs: 62-86.