Today should be the coolest day of the week as temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s inland with very gusty winds at the coast.
Winds will gust to about 35 MPH mainly along the shoreline and coastal gaps.
By tomorrow the onshore flow will weaken as high pressure begins to build into the west coast, beginning out warming trend.
Highs will peak one again in the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame but only into the lower 90s inland.
As temps cool by the end of the week, highs will drop more than 10 degrees in some spots.
Breezy winds most of the week will keep fire danger critical region wide.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 73
Concord 74
San Francisco 65
Oakland 70
San Jose 70
Coast:
Today: Sunny with gusty north west winds up to 35 MPH
Highs: 62-65
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Lower 50s.
North Bay:
Today: Sunny & breezy
Highs: Lower 70s.
Tonight: Clear
Lows: 45-50
East Bay:
Today: Sunny & breezy
Highs: Near 70
Tonight: Clear
Lows: 50-54
East Bay Valleys:
Today: Sunny & breezy
Highs: 71-75
Tonight: Clear
Lows: 49-52
Peninsula:
Today:Sunny but windy
Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Tonight: Clear with temperatures dropping to near 50
South Bay:
Today: Sunny & breezy
Highs: Near 70
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Upper 40s.
Monday:
Monday: Lighter winds, warmer. Highs: 62-86.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Cool temperatures Sunday with warming trend this week
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News