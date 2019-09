AccuWeather Forecast: Cool tonight, showers possible Monday

Temperatures:

Clouds will thicken later on tonight ahead of a cold front. It's a mild night with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. A brief, light shower is possible Monday morning as a cold front moves through the region.The best chance of a finding a shower will be in the North Bay and in the hills of the East Bay. Where we do find wet weather, less than .10" is expected.Into the afternoon clouds are expected to depart for sunnier skies with highs in the mid 60s to low 80s.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Turning CloudyLows: Mid to Uppet 50sTomorrow: Isolated AM ShowerHighs: Mid 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Turning CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Isolated AM ShowerHighs: Upper 60s to Upper 70sTonight: Turning CloudyLows: Lower 60sTomorrow: Isolated AM ShowerHighs: Low 70sTonight: Turning CloudyLows: Low 60sTomorrow: Clouds to SunHighs: Mid 70s to Low 80sTonight: Turning CloudyLows: Low 60sTomorrow: Clouds to SunHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Turning CloudyLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Clouds to SunHighs: Mid 70sAM fog to sunshine with highs in the mid 60s to low 80s. Expect a breezy afternoon with gusts over 20mph at times.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now