AccuWeather Forecast: Cool tonight, showers possible Monday

Clouds will thicken later on tonight ahead of a cold front. It's a mild night with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. A brief, light shower is possible Monday morning as a cold front moves through the region.
The best chance of a finding a shower will be in the North Bay and in the hills of the East Bay. Where we do find wet weather, less than .10" is expected.
Into the afternoon clouds are expected to depart for sunnier skies with highs in the mid 60s to low 80s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 77
San Francisco 66
Oakland 70
San Jose 75
Concord 79
Coast:
Tonight: Turning Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Uppet 50s
Tomorrow: Isolated AM Shower
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Turning Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Isolated AM Shower
Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Turning Cloudy
Lows: Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Isolated AM Shower
Highs: Low 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Turning Cloudy
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Turning Cloudy
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Turning Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 70s
Tuesday:
AM fog to sunshine with highs in the mid 60s to low 80s. Expect a breezy afternoon with gusts over 20mph at times.
