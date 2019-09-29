Tonight is a chilly night across the Bay Area. Under clear skies, lows drop into the mid-40s to low 50s. Sunday begins with sunshine.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Clouds will increase throughout the day and there is a slight chance of finding an isolated shower popping up, mainly in the North Bay and the hills of the East Bay.
Its a breezy day with highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 70
San Francisco: 63
Oakland: 68
San Jose: 69
Concord: 70
Coast:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Isolated Shower
Highs: Lower 60s to Lower 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies/Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Isolated Shower
Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies/Chilly
Lows: Mid 40s Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s
Monday:
It is a crisp fall day. Under partly cloudy skies highs range from the low to upper 60s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Cool tonight, slight chance of rain Sunday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More