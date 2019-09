AccuWeather Forecast: Cool tonight, slight chance of rain Sunday

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Monday:

Tonight is a chilly night across the Bay Area. Under clear skies, lows drop into the mid-40s to low 50s. Sunday begins with sunshine.Clouds will increase throughout the day and there is a slight chance of finding an isolated shower popping up, mainly in the North Bay and the hills of the East Bay.Its a breezy day with highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.Santa Rosa:San Francisco:Oakland:San Jose:Concord:Tonight: Clear SkiesLows: Lower 50sTomorrow: Isolated ShowerHighs: Lower 60s to Lower 70sTonight: Clear Skies/ChillyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Isolated ShowerHighs: Mid 60s to Lower 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Lower 50sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Upper 60sTonight: Clear Skies/ChillyLows: Mid 40s Lower 50sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Upper 60s to Lower 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Lower 50sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Upper 60sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 40s to Lower 50sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Upper 60s to Lower 70sIt is a crisp fall day. Under partly cloudy skies highs range from the low to upper 60s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now