AccuWeather Forecast: Cool tonight, slight chance of rain Sunday

Tonight is a chilly night across the Bay Area. Under clear skies, lows drop into the mid-40s to low 50s. Sunday begins with sunshine.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Clouds will increase throughout the day and there is a slight chance of finding an isolated shower popping up, mainly in the North Bay and the hills of the East Bay.

Its a breezy day with highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 70
San Francisco: 63
Oakland: 68
San Jose: 69
Concord: 70

Coast:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Isolated Shower
Highs: Lower 60s to Lower 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies/Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Isolated Shower
Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies/Chilly
Lows: Mid 40s Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Monday:
It is a crisp fall day. Under partly cloudy skies highs range from the low to upper 60s.

