AccuWeather forecast: Cool tonight, sunny skies Monday

Tonight a light offshore breeze will develop, leading to less fog invading the Bay shoreline.
Lows drop into the low 40s to low 50s.
Monday features limited fog in the morning, quickly leading to sunshine even along the Coast.
It is a warmer afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
Temperatures
Santa Rosa 81
San Francisco 70
Oakland 73
San Jose 78
Concord 79
Coast:
Tonight: Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Lower 70s to Lower 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Tuesday:
Our sunny and mild pattern continues with highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
