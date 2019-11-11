Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cool tonight, sunny skies Monday

Tonight a light offshore breeze will develop, leading to less fog invading the Bay shoreline.

Lows drop into the low 40s to low 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Monday features limited fog in the morning, quickly leading to sunshine even along the Coast.

It is a warmer afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Temperatures
Santa Rosa 81
San Francisco 70
Oakland 73
San Jose 78
Concord 79

Coast:
Tonight: Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Lower 70s to Lower 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Tuesday:
Our sunny and mild pattern continues with highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

