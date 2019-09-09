AccuWeather Forecast: Cool tonight, sunshine Monday

Tonight expect to have partly cloudy skies. Lows fall into the low and upper 50s overnight. Monday is a mostly sunny day.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Highs remain below average for September; in the afternoon we will hit the mid 60s to low 80s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 81
San Francisco 68
Oakland 73
San Jose 77
Concord 83
Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
Tuesday:
Partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid 60s to low 80s.
