AccuWeather forecast: Cool weekend, mix of clouds and sunshine

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Clouds returned last night and blanket all neighborhoods this morning. A few isolated areas of drizzle are possible during the morning commute. Temperatures settle into the upper 40s to middle 50s.Expect a bit more sunshine this afternoon with cooler than average highs holding serve. Middle to upper 50s dominate the Coast and San Francisco with lower to middle 60s around the Bay and middle to upper 60s Inland.Clouds return tonight with a bit more moisture. Isolated areas of drizzle fall early tomorrow morning while lows bottom in the upper 40s to lower 50s.Saturday afternoon features the most sunshine this weekend. Expect similar to today to a couple degrees cooler for high temperatures.A chance of showers remains in Monday's forecast. Don't expect much.Sunshine returns Tuesday as we begin a warming trend.Concord: 69/51Fremont: 67/51Oakland: 64/53Redwood City: 65/49San Francisco: 59/51San Jose: 68/52San Rafael: 63/51Santa Rosa: 65/47TODAY: Cloudy then Mostly CloudyHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Foggy, Patchy DrizzleLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Cloudy then Partly SunnyHighs: 63 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 46 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Cloudy then Partly SunnyHighs: 60 - 67 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 50 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Cloudy then Partly SunnyHighs: 66 - 71 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 50 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Cloudy then Partly SunnyHighs: 61 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 49 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Cloudy then Partly SunnyHighs: 64 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now