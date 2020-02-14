Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cool weekend, mix of clouds and sunshine

Clouds returned last night and blanket all neighborhoods this morning. A few isolated areas of drizzle are possible during the morning commute. Temperatures settle into the upper 40s to middle 50s.




Expect a bit more sunshine this afternoon with cooler than average highs holding serve. Middle to upper 50s dominate the Coast and San Francisco with lower to middle 60s around the Bay and middle to upper 60s Inland.

Clouds return tonight with a bit more moisture. Isolated areas of drizzle fall early tomorrow morning while lows bottom in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend and Beyond:
Saturday afternoon features the most sunshine this weekend. Expect similar to today to a couple degrees cooler for high temperatures.

A chance of showers remains in Monday's forecast. Don't expect much.

Sunshine returns Tuesday as we begin a warming trend.

Temperatures:
Concord: 69/51
Fremont: 67/51
Oakland: 64/53
Redwood City: 65/49
San Francisco: 59/51
San Jose: 68/52
San Rafael: 63/51
Santa Rosa: 65/47

Coast:
TODAY: Cloudy then Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Foggy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Cloudy then Partly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Cloudy then Partly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 67 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 53 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Cloudy then Partly Sunny
Highs: 66 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 53 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Cloudy then Partly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Cloudy then Partly Sunny
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

