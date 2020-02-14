SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A weather system will slowly sink south along the coast today keeping the showers going. An additional few one-hundredths to a quarter of an inch of rain is likely today.
Track the storm with Live Doppler 7 here.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast.
There is also a slight chance of a thunderstorm from the north bay to the peninsula as that low tracks south into this evening. Colder air will also allow snow levels to drop below 2,500 feet. Mt. Hamilton could see a dusting!
More snow is expected in the Sierra Nevada as a Winter Storm Warning continues through 11 a.m. Monday.
The driest days this week will be Wednesday & Thursday.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 54
Concord 53
Oakland 54
San Francisco 53
San Jose 54
Coast:
Showers likely. South west winds to 20 mph. High in the lower 50s.
Tonight: A chance of a thunderstorm. In the mid 50s.
North Bay:
Morning showers, partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs: 53-55.
A slight chance of a thunderstorm tonight, lows: 34-41.
East Bay:
A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s
Tonight: Showers likely, Lows: 41-44
Inland East Bay:
Showers, Highs 54-56
Tonight: Showers likely, Lows in the upper 30s.
Peninsula:
Showers. In the lower 50s
Tonight: A chance of a thunderstorm, Lows Near 40.
South Bay:
Showers. In the mid 50s.
Showers tonight, Lows near 40.
Monday:
Still some showers. Highs 52-54
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Cool, wet weather continues
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More