AccuWeather forecast: Cool, wet weather continues

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A weather system will slowly sink south along the coast today keeping the showers going. An additional few one-hundredths to a quarter of an inch of rain is likely today.Track the storm with Live Doppler 7 here. There is also a slight chance of a thunderstorm from the north bay to the peninsula as that low tracks south into this evening. Colder air will also allow snow levels to drop below 2,500 feet. Mt. Hamilton could see a dusting!More snow is expected in the Sierra Nevada as a Winter Storm Warning continues through 11 a.m. Monday.The driest days this week will be Wednesday & Thursday.Santa RosaConcordOaklandSan FranciscoSan JoseShowers likely. South west winds to 20 mph. High in the lower 50s.Tonight: A chance of a thunderstorm. In the mid 50s.Morning showers, partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs: 53-55.A slight chance of a thunderstorm tonight, lows: 34-41.A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50sTonight: Showers likely, Lows: 41-44Showers, Highs 54-56Tonight: Showers likely, Lows in the upper 30s.Showers. In the lower 50sTonight: A chance of a thunderstorm, Lows Near 40.Showers. In the mid 50s.Showers tonight, Lows near 40.Still some showers. Highs 52-54