AccuWeather Forecast: Onshore flow will continue today bringing slightly cooler readings inland this afternoon

The onshore flow will continue today bringing slightly cooler readings inland this afternoon.
The marine layer clouds are stacked up to nearly 3000 Feet this morning. Therefore the persistent sea breeze will only bring partial afternoon clearing to the coast and unseasonably cool readings for August elsewhere around the bay.
More hot weather arrives midweek inland, as high pressure builds back towards our east bay valleys.
Highs: 62-82.
Monday:
Cloudy morning with Coastal drizzle; sunnier afternoon. Highs range from the low 60s to mid 80s
Temperatures:
Concord: 58/79
Fremont: 61/79
Redwood City: 56/73
San Francisco: 59/67
San Jose: 60/82
Coast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay:
TODAY: Patchy am fog, then sunshine.
Highs: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & cooler.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Morning clouds, then a sunny & mild afternoon.
HIGHS: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies, cooler highs.
Highs: In the lower 80s.
TONIGHT Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now.
