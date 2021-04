AccuWeather forecast: Cooler breezes today, no sign of rain

Thursday and Beyond:

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Thursday:

Mainly gray and cool to start our Wednesday. Morning commute temperatures range from the middle 40s to lower 50s.Clouds return to the coast this morning and break for more sunshine there while more high clouds arrive everywhere. A stiffer sea breeze cools our afternoon highs, middle 50s at the coast to near 70 degrees inland.Low clouds and cool conditions blanket most neighborhoods tonight.The aggressive sea breeze relaxes tomorrow and highs warm a few degrees.They return for one last time Friday and cool us again.More sunshine and lighter breezes bring us a warming trend away from the coast Saturday through Tuesday.Concord:Fremont:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:San Rafael:Santa Rosa:TODAY: Partly Cloudy & WindyHighs: 52 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming Mostly CloudyLows: 43 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: 63 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming Mostly CloudyLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: 59 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming Mostly CloudyLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: 64 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming Mostly CloudyLows: 44 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: 59 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming Mostly CloudyLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: 62 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming Mostly CloudyLows: 41 - 46 DegreesMostly sunny skies with highs ranging from mid 50s to low 70s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now yond