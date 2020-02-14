Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cooler breezes today, no sign of rain

AccuWeather forecast: Cooler tomorrow, warm weekend ahead

Mainly gray and cool to start our Wednesday. Morning commute temperatures range from the middle 40s to lower 50s.


Clouds return to the coast this morning and break for more sunshine there while more high clouds arrive everywhere. A stiffer sea breeze cools our afternoon highs, middle 50s at the coast to near 70 degrees inland.

Low clouds and cool conditions blanket most neighborhoods tonight.

Thursday and Beyond:
The aggressive sea breeze relaxes tomorrow and highs warm a few degrees.

They return for one last time Friday and cool us again.

More sunshine and lighter breezes bring us a warming trend away from the coast Saturday through Tuesday.

Temperatures:
Concord: 67/45
Fremont: 63/47
Oakland: 60/47
Redwood City: 62/46
San Francisco: 57/48
San Jose: 65/46
San Rafael: 63/45
Santa Rosa: 67/39

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Windy
Highs: 52 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 43 - 47 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 63 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 59 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 64 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 59 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 62 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

Thursday:
Mostly sunny skies with highs ranging from mid 50s to low 70s.

