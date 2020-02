AccuWeather forecast: Cooler, calmer morning, milder afternoon today

Thursday and Beyond

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Inland:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Calmer, but cooler to begin our Wednesday. Dress for temperatures in the lower 30s Inland to middle 40s in San Francisco. A thin layer of high clouds keeps fog to a minimum.Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs climbing a couple degrees above average without the aggressive breezes like the past few days. The stars come out early tonight before fog forms and then spreads during the morning commute.Conditions will not be as cold as this morning, upper 30s to upper 40s.Warming trend continues tomorrow and peaks Friday with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Afternoon temperatures tumble a few degrees Saturday and return to average Sunday.Another warming trend begins Monday.However, temperatures will moderate a bit over the weekend, as a breezy and cooler pattern develops. Even as temperatures fluctuate over the next week to ten days, there is no rain in the forecast--only sunny and dry days ahead.Concord: 62/39Fremont: 61/41Oakland: 60/44Redwood City: 60/39San Francisco: 59/47San Jose: 61/42San Rafael: 61/43Santa Rosa: 64/39TODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy FogLows: 42 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy FogLows: 40 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy FogLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy FogLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy FogLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy FogLows: 38 - 43 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now