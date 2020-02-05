Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cooler, calmer morning, milder afternoon today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Calmer, but cooler to begin our Wednesday. Dress for temperatures in the lower 30s Inland to middle 40s in San Francisco. A thin layer of high clouds keeps fog to a minimum.

Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs climbing a couple degrees above average without the aggressive breezes like the past few days. The stars come out early tonight before fog forms and then spreads during the morning commute.

Conditions will not be as cold as this morning, upper 30s to upper 40s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Thursday and Beyond:
Warming trend continues tomorrow and peaks Friday with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Afternoon temperatures tumble a few degrees Saturday and return to average Sunday.Another warming trend begins Monday.

However, temperatures will moderate a bit over the weekend, as a breezy and cooler pattern develops. Even as temperatures fluctuate over the next week to ten days, there is no rain in the forecast--only sunny and dry days ahead.

Temperatures:
Concord: 62/39
Fremont: 61/41
Oakland: 60/44
Redwood City: 60/39
San Francisco: 59/47
San Jose: 61/42
San Rafael: 61/43
Santa Rosa: 64/39

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 42 - 46 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 40 - 44 Degrees

East Bay Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

