AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler day, mix of sun and clouds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thursday morning features fog in the North Bay and along the Coast, with partly to mostly cloudy skies around the Bay Shoreline. Expect the clouds to pull back to the coast mid-morning with mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Still a warm day Inland with highs in the low 60s to mid 90s. Overnight, fog will return to the Bay with lows dropping into the mid 40s to mid 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 85
San Francisco 67
Oakland 74
San Jose 84
Concord 92

Coast
Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s
Tonight: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s

East Bay
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s

Inland
Today: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s

North Bay
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s

Peninsula
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s

South Bay
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 90s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

Friday:
It's a much cooler afternoon with highs in the low 60s to low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

