AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler pattern begins Sunday

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Friday night will be mainly clear and breezy, with gusty winds in the hills and mountains. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Saturday will be sunny, breezy, and warmer, with highs ranging from low 70s at the coast to mid and upper 80s inland. Our current dry, warm, and windy pattern has prompted a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger in the hills and mountains from late tonight through Sunday morning. Peak wind gusts could reach 60 miles per hour. Sunday will mark the beginning of a much cooler pattern, which will continue through next week.

Temperatures:
Concord 85
Oakland 80
Redwood City 81
San Francisco 75
San Jose 82
Santa Rosa 84

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Low 70s

East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Windy in the Hills
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Around 80

Inland
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Windy in the Hills
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s


North Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Windy in the Hills
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 80s

South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Lower to Upper 80s

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Sunny, Breezy, & Cooler
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Near 80 Inland

Red Flag Warning prompts concern from East Bay fire officials
PG&E saying no 'immediate plans' to cut power during Red Flag Warning
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
Hurricane Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico
