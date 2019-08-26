AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler pattern to settle in mid-week

Tonight will be mostly clear inland, with widespread low clouds and fog at the coast and patchy low clouds near the bay. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Tomorrow will be another sunny and hot day inland, with mild to warm conditions near the coast and bay. A cooler pattern will begin to settle in on Wednesday, with continued sunny skies over the bay and inland, but high temperatures will range from only mid 60s at the coast to low 90s inland. Cooling will continue through the end of the week, but gradual warming will begin over the weekend.
Temperatures:
Concord 96
Oakland 81
Redwood City 86
San Francisco 74
San Jose 91
Santa Rosa 93
Coast:
Tonight: Widespread Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Upper 90s
East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid to Upper 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s
Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Mostly Sunny/Turning Cooler
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Low 90s Inland
