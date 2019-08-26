Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler pattern to settle in mid-week

Tonight will be mostly clear inland, with widespread low clouds and fog at the coast and patchy low clouds near the bay. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Tomorrow will be another sunny and hot day inland, with mild to warm conditions near the coast and bay. A cooler pattern will begin to settle in on Wednesday, with continued sunny skies over the bay and inland, but high temperatures will range from only mid 60s at the coast to low 90s inland. Cooling will continue through the end of the week, but gradual warming will begin over the weekend.

Temperatures:
Concord 96
Oakland 81
Redwood City 86
San Francisco 74
San Jose 91
Santa Rosa 93

Coast:
Tonight: Widespread Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Upper 90s

East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid to Upper 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s

Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Mostly Sunny/Turning Cooler
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Low 90s Inland

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty SFPD officer involved in shooting in El Cerrito
Rock radio station KFOG to leave Bay Area airwaves
CA suing Trump administration over rollback of child immigrant protections
Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $572M in opioid case
Milpitas police looking into possible links to jewelry heist in Modesto
Sen. Gillibrand coming to 'Meet the 2020 Candidate' event in SF
Starbucks introduces pumpkin cream cold brew to menu
Show More
Man paddleboards from SF to Hawaii in 76 days
Viral 26-pound cat 'Mr. B' getting adopted, shelter says
Texas deputies escort fallen deputy's daughter to 2nd grade
President Trump says great 'unity' at G7 summit in France
Weinstein pleads not guilty to new indictment, trial delayed
More TOP STORIES News