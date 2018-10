AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler temperatures across Bay Area

Temperatures:

Coast

East Bay

Inland

North Bay

Peninsula

South Bay

Wednesday:

Widespread clouds move in overnight with lows dropping into the low 40s to low 50s.Tuesday begins with grey skies for most. Clouds are very stubborn to break in the morning, which will lead to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. This will be the coolest day all week with highs in the low 60s to mid 70s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Santa Rosa 66San Francisco 61Oakland 64San Jose 67Concord 73Tonight: CloudyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Low to Upper 60sTonight: CloudyLows: Lower 50sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Mid 60s to Low 70sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Mid 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Mid 60s to Low 70sMorning clouds to afternoon sunshine with highs in the low 60s to mid 70s.