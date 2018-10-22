WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler temperatures across Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Widespread clouds move in overnight with lows dropping into the low 40s to low 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tuesday begins with grey skies for most. Clouds are very stubborn to break in the morning, which will lead to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. This will be the coolest day all week with highs in the low 60s to mid 70s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings

Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 66
San Francisco 61
Oakland 64
San Jose 67
Concord 73

Coast
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Upper 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s

Inland
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s


North Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Wednesday:
Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine with highs in the low 60s to mid 70s.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Hurricane Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes Texas panhandle
NOAA forecasting mild-winter for the Bay area
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower this weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
Hawaii bound flight makes emergency landing in Oakland
EXCLUSIVE: CA governor candidate John Cox talks Trump, economy and more
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: California Attorney General looking into priest sexual abuse
Are you registered to vote? Check here
OPD will continue to use suspect body cams for now
You may still have a chance to get tickets to 'Hamilton'-- here's how!
Effort to rename Oakland International Airport underway
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Show More
Crews battle early morning house fire in San Jose
Dallas Cowboys trade first-round pick to Oakland Raiders for Amari Cooper
SF judge to decide whether to overturn most of $289M Roundup verdict
Oakland Zoo caring for orphaned mountain lion cubs
Rae Carruth released from prison 19 years after girlfriend's murder
More News