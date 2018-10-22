AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler temperatures across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Widespread clouds move in overnight with lows dropping into the low 40s to low 50s.
Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tuesday begins with grey skies for most. Clouds are very stubborn to break in the morning, which will lead to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. This will be the coolest day all week with highs in the low 60s to mid 70s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 66
San Francisco 61
Oakland 64
San Jose 67
Concord 73
Coast
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Upper 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
Inland
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
North Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s
Wednesday:
Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine with highs in the low 60s to mid 70s.
