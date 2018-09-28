WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler temps continue through weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Friday morning will feature a fair amount of clouds, with locally dense fog in the North Bay and along the Coast. Sunnier skies do prevail in most places away from the Coast in the afternoon. It is a much cooler day with highs in the lower 60s to lower 80s. Overnight we see fog expand across the region again with lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 77
San Francisco 64
Oakland 69
San Jose 76
Concord 79

Coast
Today: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s
Tonight: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: Low 50s

East Bay
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s

Inland
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s

North Bay
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s

Peninsula
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s

South Bay
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

Saturday:
It's a partly sunny day with the chance of a light shower in the North Bay in the afternoon. Any rainfall will be less than .10". Highs in the lower 60s to upper 70s.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
No Spare the Air Alert in effect
Hurricane Florence death toll at 36 in North Carolina
Oakland-based search and rescue team returns after missions during Florence
Hurricane Maria Recovery: Puerto Rico rebuilding 1 year after Maria
More Weather
Top Stories
Republicans race to first Kavanaugh vote after hearing from accuser
Brett Kavanaugh: How Supreme Court justices get confirmed
WATCH: Best moments, videos from Kavanaugh-Blasey Ford Senate hearing
In Washington, scenes of protest and solidarity during Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
7.5 earthquake rocks central Sulawesi in Indonesia
'A lesson in real time': Law students talk legal impact of Kavanaugh hearing
Salesforce Transit Center shoring system could be installed this weekend
DACA program still in legal limbo, a year after Trump tried to end it
Show More
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
'Yes means yes': California college students learn ABCs of consent
Protesters at UC Berkeley march against possible Kavanaugh confirmation vote
San Franciscans watched Kavanaugh and Ford, alone and in crowds
WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford full statement
More News