AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler temps continue through weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Friday morning will feature a fair amount of clouds, with locally dense fog in the North Bay and along the Coast. Sunnier skies do prevail in most places away from the Coast in the afternoon. It is a much cooler day with highs in the lower 60s to lower 80s. Overnight we see fog expand across the region again with lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 77
San Francisco 64
Oakland 69
San Jose 76
Concord 79
Coast
Today: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s
Tonight: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: Low 50s
East Bay
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Inland
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
North Bay
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Peninsula
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
South Bay
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Saturday:
It's a partly sunny day with the chance of a light shower in the North Bay in the afternoon. Any rainfall will be less than .10". Highs in the lower 60s to upper 70s.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!