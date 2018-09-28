WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler temps, light showers in North Bay

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Count on cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will remain well below average Saturday with a few light showers or sprinkles in the North Bay in the afternoon and evening hours.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Today's Temperatures
Concord 75
Oakland 69
Redwood City 72
San Francisco 65
San Jose 76
Santa Rosa 73

Coast
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

Inland
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

North Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Chance of Showers
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Upper 70s

Sunday:
Sunday morning will begin with some drizzle or sprinkles and then lingering clouds into the afternoon.

Highs: Low 60s to Upper 70s

