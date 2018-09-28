AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler temps, light showers in North Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Count on cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will remain well below average Saturday with a few light showers or sprinkles in the North Bay in the afternoon and evening hours.
Today's Temperatures
Concord 75
Oakland 69
Redwood City 72
San Francisco 65
San Jose 76
Santa Rosa 73
Coast
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Inland
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
North Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Chance of Showers
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
Sunday:
Sunday morning will begin with some drizzle or sprinkles and then lingering clouds into the afternoon.
Highs: Low 60s to Upper 70s
