AccuWeather forecast: Cooler temps today, trend continues into Easter weekend

A cool-down is in store for the Easter weekend beginning today. Stronger onshore winds will bring afternoon highs down 10 to 15 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Westerly winds, cool ocean breezes along with a departing area of high pressure are responsible for the shift to more seasonal days.
Unfortunately, April showers are looking slim, at least for this first weekend of April.
A shallow deck of marine layer clouds will fill in at the shoreline tonight setting the stage for a quiet pattern ahead.
These patchy low clouds and fog at the coast will continue to keep temperatures mild with partly cloudy skies for the the weekend and into the first full week of April.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 77
Oakland 72
San Francisco 67
Livermore 80
San Jose 79
Coast:
Partly cloudy skies, cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Tonight: Areas of fog.
Lows: In the upper 40s.
North Bay:
Sunny & cooler.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Tonight: Areas of fog.
Lows: 41-44.
East Bay:
Sunny & cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Lows in the upper 40s.
Inland East Bay:
Sunny & not as warm.
Highs Near 80.
Tonight: Clear skies.
Lows: 44-52.
Peninsula:
Sunny skies, cooler.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s.
South Bay:
Sunny skies, not as warm.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Tonight: Clear skies.
Lows: In the upper 40s.
Saturday:
Further cooling.
Highs: 56-70.
