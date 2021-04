AccuWeather forecast: Cooler temps today, trend continues into Easter weekend

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Saturday:

A cool-down is in store for the Easter weekend beginning today. Stronger onshore winds will bring afternoon highs down 10 to 15 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Westerly winds, cool ocean breezes along with a departing area of high pressure are responsible for the shift to more seasonal days.Unfortunately, April showers are looking slim, at least for this first weekend of April.A shallow deck of marine layer clouds will fill in at the shoreline tonight setting the stage for a quiet pattern ahead.These patchy low clouds and fog at the coast will continue to keep temperatures mild with partly cloudy skies for the the weekend and into the first full week of April.Santa Rosa 77Oakland 72San Francisco 67Livermore 80San Jose 79Partly cloudy skies, cooler.Highs in the mid 60s.Tonight: Areas of fog.Lows: In the upper 40s.Sunny & cooler.Highs in the mid 70s.Tonight: Areas of fog.Lows: 41-44.Sunny & cooler.Highs in the lower 70s.Tonight: Partly cloudyLows in the upper 40s.Sunny & not as warm.Highs Near 80.Tonight: Clear skies.Lows: 44-52.Sunny skies, cooler.Highs in the mid 70s.Tonight: Partly cloudy.Lows in the upper 40s.Sunny skies, not as warm.Highs in the upper 70s.Tonight: Clear skies.Lows: In the upper 40s.Further cooling.Highs: 56-70.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now yond