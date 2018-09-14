WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler than average highs through weekend

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Partly cloudy conditions cover most of our neighborhoods this morning. Watch out for thick fog in our North Bay valleys during the entire morning commute. Temperatures are cooler this morning, middle 40s to upper 50.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Low clouds return to the Coast with a few passing high clouds for all of us this afternoon. Highs remain cooler than average, low 60s at the Coast to upper 70s inland.

Heading out on the Bay this afternoon? Watch out for breezy and choppy conditions.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 12p.m. - 9p.m.

Low clouds and fog cover more neighborhoods tonight. Lows dip into the middle 40s to middle 50s.

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 80/54
Fremont: 72/55
Oakland: 70/52
Redwood City: 72/54
San Francisco: 65/52
San Jose: 77/54
San Rafael: 72/51
Santa Rosa: 78/46

Coast
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 60 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 69 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 77 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 73 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 67 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 72 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 55 Degrees

Weekend:
Slower sunshine tomorrow holds our highs down about 2 to 4 degrees compared to today. More sunshine Sunday returns our afternoon temperatures to today's levels. Expect breezy conditions over the Bay both days.

