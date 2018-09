AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler than average highs through weekend

Today's Temperatures

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Weekend:

Partly cloudy conditions cover most of our neighborhoods this morning. Watch out for thick fog in our North Bay valleys during the entire morning commute. Temperatures are cooler this morning, middle 40s to upper 50.Low clouds return to the Coast with a few passing high clouds for all of us this afternoon. Highs remain cooler than average, low 60s at the Coast to upper 70s inland.Heading out on the Bay this afternoon? Watch out for breezy and choppy conditions. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY : Today 12p.m. - 9p.m.Low clouds and fog cover more neighborhoods tonight. Lows dip into the middle 40s to middle 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 80/54Fremont: 72/55Oakland: 70/52Redwood City: 72/54San Francisco: 65/52San Jose: 77/54San Rafael: 72/51Santa Rosa: 78/46TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 60 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 49 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 69 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 77 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 73 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 67 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 72 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 49 - 55 DegreesSlower sunshine tomorrow holds our highs down about 2 to 4 degrees compared to today. More sunshine Sunday returns our afternoon temperatures to today's levels. Expect breezy conditions over the Bay both days.