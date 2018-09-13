AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler than average today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We begin today with high clouds and slightly milder temperatures, lower 50s to lower 60s.
Our afternoon features high clouds and sunshine with cool breezes keeping our highs in the 60s and 70s. These are 7 to 11 degrees cooler than average.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 12p.m. - 9p.m.
Tonight's sky contains few high clouds but more low clouds. Prepare for cooler lows tomorrow morning, middle 40s to upper 50s.
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 76/55
Fremont: 70/55
Oakland: 66/54
Redwood City: 69/55
San Francisco: 63/55
San Jose: 74/55
San Rafael: 72/51
Santa Rosa: 73/47
Coast
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 66 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 74 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 70 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 65 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
Looking ahead to Friday
A bit more sunshine helps our high temperatures rebound about 2 to 4 degrees above today's levels.
