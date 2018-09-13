WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler than average today

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We begin today with high clouds and slightly milder temperatures, lower 50s to lower 60s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Our afternoon features high clouds and sunshine with cool breezes keeping our highs in the 60s and 70s. These are 7 to 11 degrees cooler than average.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 12p.m. - 9p.m.

Tonight's sky contains few high clouds but more low clouds. Prepare for cooler lows tomorrow morning, middle 40s to upper 50s.

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 76/55
Fremont: 70/55
Oakland: 66/54
Redwood City: 69/55
San Francisco: 63/55
San Jose: 74/55
San Rafael: 72/51
Santa Rosa: 73/47

Coast
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 66 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 74 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 70 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 65 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

Looking ahead to Friday
A bit more sunshine helps our high temperatures rebound about 2 to 4 degrees above today's levels.

