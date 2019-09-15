Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler today, chance of showers tomorrow

Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid 60s to low 80s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Looking Ahead to Monday:
Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Rainfall will amount to less than .25". Highs are cool and range from the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 84
San Francisco 67
Oakland 72
San Jose 79
Concord 83

Coast:
Today: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s
Tonight: Clouds & Fog
Lows: Mid 50s to near 60

North Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 80s
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

East Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low 60s

Inland:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low 60s

Peninsula:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Low 70s
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low 60s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

