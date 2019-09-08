Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler weather continues Sunday

Tonight expect fog along the Coast, even some drizzle. The rest of the Bay Area will see a mix of stars and clouds. Lows drop into the low to upper 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Sunday continues the trend of cooler than average temperatures for September. Morning clouds give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s to low 80s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 80
San Francisco 65
Oakland 73
San Jose 75
Concord 79

Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Monday:
Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s to low 80s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Antonio Brown cut from Raiders before playing game with team
Antonio Brown reaches agreement with Patriots after release from Raiders: ESPN
Ghost Ship juror speaks after controversial verdict
Los Gatos residents say Waze app causing gridlock, blocking wildfire escape route
Antonio Brown's eventful time with Oakland Raiders
What you need to know about cashless bridge tolls
First Chase Center event brought traffic, excitement and news about Metallica's upcoming album
Show More
Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams in US Open final
Stranded North Carolinians take stock of Dorian's damage
Deportation could mean death for Bay Area immigrant with rare disease
New evidence, new questions in case of Bay Area teens, held in death of Italian police officer
Metallica to rock first-ever Chase Center concert, traffic big concern
More TOP STORIES News