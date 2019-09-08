Tonight expect fog along the Coast, even some drizzle. The rest of the Bay Area will see a mix of stars and clouds. Lows drop into the low to upper 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Sunday continues the trend of cooler than average temperatures for September. Morning clouds give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s to low 80s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 80
San Francisco 65
Oakland 73
San Jose 75
Concord 79
Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Monday:
Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s to low 80s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler weather continues Sunday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News