Accuweather Forecast: Cooler weather moves into Bay Area

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your ABC7 AccUWeather forecast for Wednesday morning.

Grab a warmer coat before leaving Wednesday morning. Dry air, clear sky and calm breezes are creating much cooler weather. Some inland valley neighborhoods are experiencing isolated areas of frost. Temperatures range from the lower 30s to middle 40s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Expect more sunshine and slightly milder highs Wednesday afternoon, upper 50s to middle 60s.

It will be clear and seasonally cool again at night with lows in the middle 30s to middle 40s.

Looking ahead to Thursday:
After 17 consecutive days with rain, Thursday will be our third day in a row without rain. Highs climb a couple more degrees.

Temperatures:
Concord: 59/42
Fremont: 61/43
Oakland: 61/45
Redwood City: 60/40
San Francisco: 59/46
San Jose: 63/44
San Rafael: 59/46
Santa Rosa: 62/37

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 59 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 58 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 40 - 46 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 61 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees


