Accuweather Forecast: Cooler weather moves into Bay Area

Grab a warmer coat before leaving Wednesday morning. Dry air, clear sky and calm breezes are creating much cooler weather. Some inland valley neighborhoods are experiencing isolated areas of frost. Temperatures range from the lower 30s to middle 40s.
Expect more sunshine and slightly milder highs Wednesday afternoon, upper 50s to middle 60s.
It will be clear and seasonally cool again at night with lows in the middle 30s to middle 40s.
Looking ahead to Thursday:
After 17 consecutive days with rain, Thursday will be our third day in a row without rain. Highs climb a couple more degrees.
Temperatures:
Concord: 59/42
Fremont: 61/43
Oakland: 61/45
Redwood City: 60/40
San Francisco: 59/46
San Jose: 63/44
San Rafael: 59/46
Santa Rosa: 62/37
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 59 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 58 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 40 - 46 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 61 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
