AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler weather pattern continues

A series of cool weather troughs will continue to reinforce our below average temps through next Tuesday.Breezy winds today will keep a Fall feel to your Sunday despite mostly sunny skies. High pressure builds Wednesday bringing a warming trend and more typical September weather.Highs: 64-80Morning patchy low clouds and fog, then a sunny and mild afternoon inland.Highs: 64-82Concord:Fremont:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:TODAY: Partly cloudy skies, gusty winds.Highs: In the mid 60s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & breezy.Highs: In the lower 70s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the upper 50s.TODAY: Sunny & mild.Highs: Near 80.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: In the 60s.TODAY: Morning fog, then sunny & breezy at times.Highs: In the 70s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Patchy fog early, then partly sunny & breezy.HIGHS: Near 70.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny skies, mild temps.Highs: In the mild 70s.TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 60s.