AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler weather pattern continues

A series of cool weather troughs will continue to reinforce our below average temps through next Tuesday.
Breezy winds today will keep a Fall feel to your Sunday despite mostly sunny skies. High pressure builds Wednesday bringing a warming trend and more typical September weather.
Highs: 64-80
MONDAY:
Morning patchy low clouds and fog, then a sunny and mild afternoon inland.
Highs: 64-82
Temperatures:
Concord: 60/79
Fremont: 60/74
Redwood City: 61/70
San Francisco: 59/65
San Jose: 60/75
Coast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies, gusty winds.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & breezy.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the upper 50s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 60s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Morning fog, then sunny & breezy at times.
Highs: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Patchy fog early, then partly sunny & breezy.
HIGHS: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies, mild temps.
Highs: In the mild 70s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 60s.
