Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler weather Sunday

Fog will return to the Coast and around the Bay shoreline tonight. Lows drop into the low to upper 50s. Sunday is a cooler afternoon.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Expect any morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid 60s to low 80s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 84
San Francisco 67
Oakland 72
San Jose 79
Concord 83

Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Monday:
Its a mostly cloudy day with the chance of an isolated light shower. The best chance of finding any wet weather will be in the North Bay. Rainfall will amount to less than .10". Highs are cool and range from the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested for murder after baby found dead in Santa Rosa home
Pleasanton homeowner scares off masked burglars
SoCal man arrested for making false threat against LA County Fair
Mountain lion killed on Hwy 280 in San Mateo Co.
Cellphone photos leaked of Bay Area suspect in death of Italian officer
At least 22 injured in deck collapse in NJ
EXCLUSIVE: San Francisco neighborhood's missing mail mystery solved
Show More
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Trump to have dinner with Otto Warmbier's parents
Contestants brave 30 hours in a coffin at Six Flags Magic Mountain
Van fully engulfed on the Bay Bridge causes traffic nightmare
Oakland shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt
More TOP STORIES News