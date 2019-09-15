AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler weather Sunday

Fog will return to the Coast and around the Bay shoreline tonight. Lows drop into the low to upper 50s. Sunday is a cooler afternoon.
Expect any morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid 60s to low 80s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 84
San Francisco 67
Oakland 72
San Jose 79
Concord 83
Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Monday:
Its a mostly cloudy day with the chance of an isolated light shower. The best chance of finding any wet weather will be in the North Bay. Rainfall will amount to less than .10". Highs are cool and range from the mid 60s to mid 70s.
