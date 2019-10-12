AccuWeather forecast: Cooler weekend with onshore flow

Temps will cool slightly this weekend as a system to our north brings cooler air and a return to an onshore flow.
Sunday will be the cooler day with drizzle possible overnight into Monday morning. Afternoons however, will feature plenty of sunshine.
Cooler days will continue into next week. Rain gets close next Thursday, but looks to stay north at this time.
Highs: 68-84.
Sunday:
Areas of morning fog, then sunny & a little cooler.
Highs: 62-80.
Temperatures:
Concord: 51/83
Fremont: 51/78
Redwood City: 47/79
San Francisco: 55/72
San Jose: 51/81
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Patchy fog.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Patchy fog.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Areas of fog
Lows: In the 40s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
HIGHS: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Patchy fog.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 50s.
