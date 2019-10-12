Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cooler weekend with onshore flow

Temps will cool slightly this weekend as a system to our north brings cooler air and a return to an onshore flow.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Sunday will be the cooler day with drizzle possible overnight into Monday morning. Afternoons however, will feature plenty of sunshine.

Cooler days will continue into next week. Rain gets close next Thursday, but looks to stay north at this time.

Highs: 68-84.

Sunday:
Areas of morning fog, then sunny & a little cooler.
Highs: 62-80.

Temperatures:
Concord: 51/83
Fremont: 51/78
Redwood City: 47/79
San Francisco: 55/72
San Jose: 51/81

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Patchy fog.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Patchy fog.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Areas of fog
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
HIGHS: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Patchy fog.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 50s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SJ homeowner believes she was targeted by brazen burglars
Electrician saved dozens of Napa wineries from a ruined Harvest during outages
PG&E says power restored to 99 percent of Bay Area
PG&E CEO responds to viewer question about 'party' held during power shutoffs
I-TEAM: PG&E facing intense criticism for holding wine-tasting this week while planning blackouts
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
Best places to view the Blue Angels according to locals
Show More
Officials say NorCal man dependent on oxygen did not die because of PG&E outages
WATCH IN 60: PG&E restoring power, wildfire ravages SoCal, Bay Area parent sentenced in College admissions scandal, Fleet Week soars
PG&E Power Outage: CEO apologizes, responds to criticism
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
New documentary raising awareness on decline of giraffes
More TOP STORIES News