AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler with a chance of sprinkles in the North Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It will be partly cloudy and cooler with temperatures running below average. There is a chance of showers, mainly in the North Bay.
Highs range from 60-76.
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 59/75
Fremont: 58/73
Redwood City: 53/72
San Francisco: 59/65
San Jose: 58/76
Coast
TODAY: Cloudy & cool.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Inland
TODAY: Partly sunny & cooler.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay
TODAY: Cloudy this afternoon, a shower possible.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Sunday:
Mostly cloudy skies, continued cool.
Highs: 62-78
