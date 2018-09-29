WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler with a chance of sprinkles in the North Bay

It will be partly cloudy and cooler with temperatures running below average. There is a chance of showers, mainly in the North Bay.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It will be partly cloudy and cooler with temperatures running below average. There is a chance of showers, mainly in the North Bay.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Highs range from 60-76.

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 59/75
Fremont: 58/73
Redwood City: 53/72
San Francisco: 59/65
San Jose: 58/76

Coast
TODAY: Cloudy & cool.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Inland
TODAY: Partly sunny & cooler.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay
TODAY: Cloudy this afternoon, a shower possible.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Sunday:
Mostly cloudy skies, continued cool.

Highs: 62-78

(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
