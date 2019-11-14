AccuWeather forecast: Coolest this week, drizzle then sprinkles today

Mainly cloudy and milder conditions wait outside for you this morning. Patchy drizzle is possible as temperatures settle into the middle 40s to middle 50s during the commute.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
A weak system keeps more clouds than sun in our sky today. This leads a return to seasonal temperatures this afternoon, middle to upper 50s along the Coast with lower to middle 60s across the Bay and middle to upper 60s Inland. Unfortunately, this is a very dry system with sprinkles possible, but more likely we see virga today.
Clouds and mild lows continue tonight. The possibility of drizzle returns with a better chance of sprinkles making it to the ground. Lows dip into the middle 40s to middle 50s. .
Friday & Beyond:
High pressure returns to rule as the day unfolds tomorrow. Look for increasing sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures.
Brighter and even warmer Saturday through Monday. Highs near record levels Sunday and Monday.
Temperatures
Concord: 71/51
Fremont: 64/51
Oakland: 62/51
Redwood City: 63/51
San Francisco: 62/52
San Jose: 65/51
San Rafael: 63/49
Santa Rosa: 66/47
Coast:
TODAY: Mainly Cloudy, Sprinkles
Highs: 56 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mainly Cloudy
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 48 - 52 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 52 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mainly Cloudy
Highs: 63 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mainly Cloudy
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mainly Cloudy
Highs: 63 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Coolest this week, drizzle then sprinkles today
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More