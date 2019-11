AccuWeather forecast: Coolest this week, drizzle then sprinkles today

Temperatures

Mainly cloudy and milder conditions wait outside for you this morning. Patchy drizzle is possible as temperatures settle into the middle 40s to middle 50s during the commute.A weak system keeps more clouds than sun in our sky today. This leads a return to seasonal temperatures this afternoon, middle to upper 50s along the Coast with lower to middle 60s across the Bay and middle to upper 60s Inland. Unfortunately, this is a very dry system with sprinkles possible, but more likely we see virga today.Clouds and mild lows continue tonight. The possibility of drizzle returns with a better chance of sprinkles making it to the ground. Lows dip into the middle 40s to middle 50s. .High pressure returns to rule as the day unfolds tomorrow. Look for increasing sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures.Brighter and even warmer Saturday through Monday. Highs near record levels Sunday and Monday.Concord: 71/51Fremont: 64/51Oakland: 62/51Redwood City: 63/51San Francisco: 62/52San Jose: 65/51San Rafael: 63/49Santa Rosa: 66/47TODAY: Mainly Cloudy, SprinklesHighs: 56 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, DrizzleLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Mainly CloudyHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, DrizzleLows: 48 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 65 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 48 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Mainly CloudyHighs: 63 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Mainly CloudyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 49 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Mainly CloudyHighs: 63 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 47 - 52 Degrees