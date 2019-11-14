Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Coolest this week, drizzle then sprinkles today

Mainly cloudy and milder conditions wait outside for you this morning. Patchy drizzle is possible as temperatures settle into the middle 40s to middle 50s during the commute.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A weak system keeps more clouds than sun in our sky today. This leads a return to seasonal temperatures this afternoon, middle to upper 50s along the Coast with lower to middle 60s across the Bay and middle to upper 60s Inland. Unfortunately, this is a very dry system with sprinkles possible, but more likely we see virga today.

Clouds and mild lows continue tonight. The possibility of drizzle returns with a better chance of sprinkles making it to the ground. Lows dip into the middle 40s to middle 50s. .

Friday & Beyond:
High pressure returns to rule as the day unfolds tomorrow. Look for increasing sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures.
Brighter and even warmer Saturday through Monday. Highs near record levels Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures
Concord: 71/51
Fremont: 64/51
Oakland: 62/51
Redwood City: 63/51
San Francisco: 62/52
San Jose: 65/51
San Rafael: 63/49
Santa Rosa: 66/47

Coast:
TODAY: Mainly Cloudy, Sprinkles

Highs: 56 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mainly Cloudy
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 48 - 52 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 52 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mainly Cloudy
Highs: 63 - 67 Degrees

TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mainly Cloudy
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mainly Cloudy
Highs: 63 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick announces presidential bid
Lawsuit to be filed against BART after man detained for eating sandwich
New video shows brush fire burning close to Vallejo home
South Bay answers 'What is one kind thing you've done today?' on World Kindness Day
Oakland School Board meeting turns chaotic after protesters take over
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
Airbnb, San Jose team up to help house homeless college students
Show More
Vacaville woman dies from use of e-cigarettes, officials say
'No Party Preference': How it could hurt California in the primary
Crackdown on illegal dumping coming to East Bay
Jennifer Nettles calls for gender equality with CMAs dress
CMA names first female musician of the year
More TOP STORIES News