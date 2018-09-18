AccuWeather Forecast: Coolest to warmest, today to Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Watch out for patchy fog in our North Bay Valleys, especially along Highway 101, this morning. Clouds continue marching east over other neighborhoods through the morning commute. Dress for middle 40s in our North Bay Valleys with upper 40s to middle 50s elsewhere.
Clouds linger longer today and never completely clear the Bay and Coast. The slower sunshine sets up the coolest afternoon this week. Expect highs from the upper 50s along the Coast to upper 70s Inland.
Clouds return and patchy fog forms tonight. Lows dip into the cool upper 40s to middle 50s.
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 78/54
Fremont: 71/51
Oakland: 66/53
Redwood City: 70/53
San Francisco: 63/52
San Jose: 73/52
San Rafael: 73/50
Santa Rosa: 74/48
Coast
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 66 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
Inland
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 66 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 69 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
Wednesday:
A strong Inland warming trend begins tomorrow and continues through Friday. Inland highs jump into the upper 80s to lower 90s while the Bay reaches the middle 70s to lower 80s but still cool at the Coast, lower to upper 60s.
