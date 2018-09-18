WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Coolest to warmest, today to Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Watch out for patchy fog in our North Bay Valleys, especially along Highway 101, this morning. Clouds continue marching east over other neighborhoods through the morning commute. Dress for middle 40s in our North Bay Valleys with upper 40s to middle 50s elsewhere.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Clouds linger longer today and never completely clear the Bay and Coast. The slower sunshine sets up the coolest afternoon this week. Expect highs from the upper 50s along the Coast to upper 70s Inland.

Clouds return and patchy fog forms tonight. Lows dip into the cool upper 40s to middle 50s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 78/54
Fremont: 71/51
Oakland: 66/53
Redwood City: 70/53
San Francisco: 63/52
San Jose: 73/52
San Rafael: 73/50
Santa Rosa: 74/48

Coast
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 66 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

Inland
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 66 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 69 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

Wednesday:
A strong Inland warming trend begins tomorrow and continues through Friday. Inland highs jump into the upper 80s to lower 90s while the Bay reaches the middle 70s to lower 80s but still cool at the Coast, lower to upper 60s.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Florence: Food, water handouts set in isolated North Carolina city
Florence death toll rises to 32 as storm heads northeast
Florence updates: 32 dead, including 24 in NC
Elderly woman needing medication rescued from Florence flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
Florence: Food, water handouts set in isolated North Carolina city
Hurricane Florence: How to donate to help the victims
Parents speak at rally for child in coma at Oakland hospital
Apple CEO defends pricing of new iPhones
Support growing for Palo Alto woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault
Emmys Highlights: Surprise proposal, Betty White honored, Fonz wins
Girl, 4, named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence
Trump directs release of new portions of warrant tied to Russia probe
Show More
VIDEO: OPD releases bodycam footage of deadly police shooting
Florence flooding drone video: 'This is Interstate 40'
Retrofitted van is woman's 80-square-foot answer to Bay Area housing woes
Oakland leaders vote to allow dockless scooters on city streets
Sacramento Co. deputy killed, another wounded after exchanging gunfire with suspect
More News