AccuWeather Forecast: Coolest to warmest, today to Thursday

Wednesday:

Watch out for patchy fog in our North Bay Valleys, especially along Highway 101, this morning. Clouds continue marching east over other neighborhoods through the morning commute. Dress for middle 40s in our North Bay Valleys with upper 40s to middle 50s elsewhere.Clouds linger longer today and never completely clear the Bay and Coast. The slower sunshine sets up the coolest afternoon this week. Expect highs from the upper 50s along the Coast to upper 70s Inland.Clouds return and patchy fog forms tonight. Lows dip into the cool upper 40s to middle 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 78/54Fremont: 71/51Oakland: 66/53Redwood City: 70/53San Francisco: 63/52San Jose: 73/52San Rafael: 73/50Santa Rosa: 74/48TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 66 - 71 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 75 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 71 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 66 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 69 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesA strong Inland warming trend begins tomorrow and continues through Friday. Inland highs jump into the upper 80s to lower 90s while the Bay reaches the middle 70s to lower 80s but still cool at the Coast, lower to upper 60s.