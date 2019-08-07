Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling arrives today

After a few days of above-average temperatures and slightly muggy conditions, the cooling sea breeze begins to establish its control over our weather today.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Our morning sky is partly to mostly cloudy with misty conditions near the Coast. Lows dip to cooler levels during the commute this morning, lower 50s to lower 60s.

The afternoon features more sunshine and breezier conditions. Highs drop nearly 5 to 10 degrees across the Bay and Inland communities.

Mostly cloudy conditions with a stiff Delta breeze develop tonight. Lows fall back into the lower to upper 50s.

Thursday:
Cooling trend takes a deeper dive as high temperatures slip below average.

Temperatures:
Concord: 86/58
Fremont: 75/56
Oakland: 70/58
Redwood City: 76/55
San Francisco: 65/55
San Jose: 79/57
San Rafael: 79/55
Santa Rosa: 83/52

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Drizzle & Fog
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 68 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 82 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 78 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 69 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 81 - 86 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 76 - 62 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
This is what you can rent in the Bay Area for $1,500 a month 
EXCLUSIVE: Father of Italy stabbing suspect speaks out
EXCLUSIVE: Gilroy survivor meets woman who stopped to help him after he was shot
HOUSING HOTLINE: Get your questions answered today
Sole surviving 'Captain Video' thrives in the age of streaming services
Crowds reflect on the string of mass shootings during National Night Out
Rental warning for long and short term rentals
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old victim describes being shot, hiding during Gilroy Garlic Festival
FBI says Gilroy shooter had 'target list,' family releases statement
Still no verdict in Ghost Ship Trial
Black Leaders say getting rid of Washington High mural would lead to 'whitewashing' history
Crews control small brush fire in San Jose
More TOP STORIES News