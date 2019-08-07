AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling arrives today

After a few days of above-average temperatures and slightly muggy conditions, the cooling sea breeze begins to establish its control over our weather today.
Our morning sky is partly to mostly cloudy with misty conditions near the Coast. Lows dip to cooler levels during the commute this morning, lower 50s to lower 60s.
The afternoon features more sunshine and breezier conditions. Highs drop nearly 5 to 10 degrees across the Bay and Inland communities.
Mostly cloudy conditions with a stiff Delta breeze develop tonight. Lows fall back into the lower to upper 50s.
Thursday:
Cooling trend takes a deeper dive as high temperatures slip below average.
Temperatures:
Concord: 86/58
Fremont: 75/56
Oakland: 70/58
Redwood City: 76/55
San Francisco: 65/55
San Jose: 79/57
San Rafael: 79/55
Santa Rosa: 83/52
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Drizzle & Fog
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 68 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 82 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 78 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 69 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 81 - 86 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 76 - 62 Degrees
