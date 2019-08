AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling arrives today

Temperatures:

After a few days of above-average temperatures and slightly muggy conditions, the cooling sea breeze begins to establish its control over our weather today.Our morning sky is partly to mostly cloudy with misty conditions near the Coast. Lows dip to cooler levels during the commute this morning, lower 50s to lower 60s.The afternoon features more sunshine and breezier conditions. Highs drop nearly 5 to 10 degrees across the Bay and Inland communities.Mostly cloudy conditions with a stiff Delta breeze develop tonight. Lows fall back into the lower to upper 50s.Cooling trend takes a deeper dive as high temperatures slip below average.Concord: 86/58Fremont: 75/56Oakland: 70/58Redwood City: 76/55San Francisco: 65/55San Jose: 79/57San Rafael: 79/55Santa Rosa: 83/52TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Drizzle & FogLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 68 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy DrizzleLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 82 - 89 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 78 - 83 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 69 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy DrizzleLows: 55 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 81 - 86 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 76 - 62 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now