AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling continues, heat wave next week

Look for increasing clouds and North Bay fog through the morning commute. The humid marine layer lets loose areas of drizzle and mist as you near San Francisco and the Coast. Dress for temperatures in the lower to upper 50s.Bay and Inland neighborhoods become sunny by noon while the Coast remains mainly gray. A faster sea breeze holds our temperatures near to a few degrees below average, from the middle 50s at the Coast to middle 80s Inland.The sea breeze increases this afternoon. Watch out for choppy and gusty conditions. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY : Today 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. (north of the Bay Bridge and blow east through the Delta) SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY : Today 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. (south of the Bay Bridge)Clouds, fog, mist and drizzle develop in the same areas tonight with nearly identical temperatures.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 86/56Fremont: 74/55Oakland: 67/54Redwood City: 78/55San Francisco: 62/53San Jose: 82/59San Rafael: 81/52Santa Rosa: 86/52TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 56 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy & MistyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 78 - 86 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 67 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy & MistyLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 85 - 94 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 54 - 64 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 66 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 76 - 87 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesA slight warming, 2 to 4 degrees for our Bay and Inland neighborhoods, takes over tomorrow and holds steady through Saturday.Look for slightly cooler weather Sunday before a heat wave develops next week.