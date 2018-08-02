WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling continues, heat wave next week

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Look for increasing clouds and North Bay fog through the morning commute. The humid marine layer lets loose areas of drizzle and mist as you near San Francisco and the Coast. Dress for temperatures in the lower to upper 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

Bay and Inland neighborhoods become sunny by noon while the Coast remains mainly gray. A faster sea breeze holds our temperatures near to a few degrees below average, from the middle 50s at the Coast to middle 80s Inland.

The sea breeze increases this afternoon. Watch out for choppy and gusty conditions.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. (north of the Bay Bridge and blow east through the Delta)
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. (south of the Bay Bridge)

Clouds, fog, mist and drizzle develop in the same areas tonight with nearly identical temperatures.

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 86/56
Fremont: 74/55
Oakland: 67/54
Redwood City: 78/55
San Francisco: 62/53
San Jose: 82/59
San Rafael: 81/52
Santa Rosa: 86/52

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 56 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Misty
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 78 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Misty
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 85 - 94 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 64 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 66 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 76 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees

Friday
A slight warming, 2 to 4 degrees for our Bay and Inland neighborhoods, takes over tomorrow and holds steady through Saturday.
Look for slightly cooler weather Sunday before a heat wave develops next week.

