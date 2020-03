AccuWeather forecast: Cooling continues, rain tomorrow

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Cloudy and milder conditions developed while we were sleeping. Expect temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s during our morning commute. Drizzle is likely near the Coast and in our Hills.Mostly cloudy sky and the onshore breeze hold our afternoon temperatures slightly below average. Middle to upper 50s settle the Coast and San Francisco with upper 50s to lower 60s around the Bay and lower to middle 60s Inland.If you're out late this evening watch out for scattered drizzle before the steadier rain arrives after midnight. The rain moves north to south overnight and through tomorrow morning. After 38 consecutive dry days the streak ends!Saturday morning rain gives way to scattered afternoon showers and our coolest day moving forward. A touch of winter with highs only in the 50s.A stray shower is possible, especially south and east Sunday.More showers moving in from the South Monday through WednesdaySunshine and spring warmth returns Thursday.Concord: 63/48Fremont: 62/49Oakland: 60/49Redwood City: 61/49San Francisco: 58/49San Jose: 65/49San Rafael: 59/46Santa Rosa: 60/44TODAY: Mainly CloudyHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Mainly CloudyHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Mainly CloudyHighs: 57 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 47 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Mainly CloudyHighs: 60 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 47 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Mainly CloudyHighs: 59 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 48 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Mainly CloudyHighs: 62 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 46 - 51 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now