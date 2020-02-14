Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cooling continues, rain tomorrow

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Cloudy and milder conditions developed while we were sleeping. Expect temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s during our morning commute. Drizzle is likely near the Coast and in our Hills.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Mostly cloudy sky and the onshore breeze hold our afternoon temperatures slightly below average. Middle to upper 50s settle the Coast and San Francisco with upper 50s to lower 60s around the Bay and lower to middle 60s Inland.

If you're out late this evening watch out for scattered drizzle before the steadier rain arrives after midnight. The rain moves north to south overnight and through tomorrow morning. After 38 consecutive dry days the streak ends!

Weekend and Beyond:
Saturday morning rain gives way to scattered afternoon showers and our coolest day moving forward. A touch of winter with highs only in the 50s.
A stray shower is possible, especially south and east Sunday.
More showers moving in from the South Monday through Wednesday
Sunshine and spring warmth returns Thursday.

Concord: 63/48
Fremont: 62/49
Oakland: 60/49
Redwood City: 61/49
San Francisco: 58/49
San Jose: 65/49
San Rafael: 59/46
Santa Rosa: 60/44

Coast:
TODAY: Mainly Cloudy
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Mainly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mainly Cloudy
Highs: 57 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 47 - 51 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mainly Cloudy
Highs: 60 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 47 - 51 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mainly Cloudy
Highs: 59 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 48 - 52 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mainly Cloudy
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

