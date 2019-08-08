AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling continues this week

Tonight will be mostly clear inland and over the bay, but areas of low clouds will develop along the coast, and we can expect passing high clouds over the entire region. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny inland and over the bay, with lingering low clouds near the coast. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to mid 80s inland.
This pattern will hold through Saturday, with a chance of early morning drizzle near the coast and bay. Saturday's highs will range from low 60s at the coast to low 80s inland.
A vigorous warming trend will begin on Sunday, lifting high temperatures into the upper 90s inland early next
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Partly Cloudy/Cooler than Average/Chance of Patchy AM Drizzle
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Low 80s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord 84
Oakland 71
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 66
San Jose 79
Santa Rosa 82
Coast:
Tonight: Areas of Low Flouds & Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
