AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling sea breeze is here

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --I'm tracking increasing low clouds along the Coast, San Francisco and the East Bay for the morning commute. I'm also measuring temperatures up to 9 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Dress for upper 40s to upper 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
The low clouds return to the Coast by lunch, but the cooling sea breeze drops our afternoon highs 4 to 13 degrees below yesterday's levels.
Clouds reach more neighborhoods tonight with similar lows. Fog is more likely in the North Bay Valleys during tomorrow's morning commute.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Tonight's Temperatures
Concord: 82/56
Fremont: 76/56
Oakland: 72/56
Redwood City: 78/56
San Francisco: 68/54
San Jose: 80/51
San Rafael: 77/52
Santa Rosa: 82/50
Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 68 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
Inland
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 77 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 71 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 57 Degrees
Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Tomorrow features our coolest afternoon conditions this week. Highs warm into the 60s and 70s which is much closer to average.
Another offshore event develops Friday with even warmer weather this weekend.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!